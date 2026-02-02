I-90 shut down after semi rollover injures EMS worker in Hoffman Estates

The Brief A semi-truck rollover crash shut down westbound I-90 in Hoffman Estates early Monday. An EMS worker and the truck driver were injured after the semi struck a vehicle stopped at the scene of an earlier crash. Traffic was diverted as all lanes were closed.



A semi-truck crash early Monday shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 90 in Hoffman Estates after an EMS worker and a truck driver were injured.

What we know:

State police responded to the crash just before 2 a.m. near milepost 61 on westbound I-90. A preliminary investigation found that a semi struck a vehicle that had been stopped at the scene of an earlier crash involving an ambulance.

The impact caused the semi-truck to roll onto its side, pushing the stationary vehicle into an EMS worker who was on scene. The EMS worker and the driver of the semi-truck were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

All westbound lanes of I-90 were closed as a result of the crash, with traffic being diverted to Barrington Road. No additional details were immediately available.