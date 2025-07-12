Rollover crash on I-55 in DuPage County leads to death, ISP says

A fatal rollover crash on Interstate 55 in the southwest suburbs led to lane closures for multiple hours on Saturday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 just north of Cass Avenue in Darien around 5 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police.

Troopers responded to the scene of the fatal crash.

Police had to close lanes in order to conduct their investigation, and they reopened by 10:30 a.m.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what led to the crash or how many people were killed or hurt.