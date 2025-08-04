I-80 semi-trucks crash: Westbound lanes shut down near Morris, Illinois

The Brief A crash involving two semi-trucks shut down all westbound lanes of I-80 Monday morning near Morris. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Brisbin Road. Illinois State Police are urging drivers to use alternate routes.



A crash involving two semi-trucks closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Grundy County on Monday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

The crash happened around 5:16 a.m. at milepost 113, near the Route 47 exit in Morris.

State police say one semi is jackknifed while the other is on its side, blocking all lanes of westbound traffic, causing significant traffic disruptions.

One driver was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Brisbin Road, police said.

ISP also noted that one semi was carrying dry rice.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about how the crash occurred.

It’s also unclear how long that part of the interstate will remain closed.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes.