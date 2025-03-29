I-94 hit-and-run crash leaves person dead, Illinois State Police say
CHICAGO - A person involved in a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway early Saturday morning was hit and killed by another car that fled the scene.
The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on Interstate 94 just south of 115th Street, according to the Illinois State Police.
Fatal hit-and-run
What we know:
Troopers responded to a two-car crash that was blocking lanes around that time.
One of the occupants of a car involved in that crash got out and was then hit by a passenger vehicle and killed.
The passenger vehicle fled the scene, police said.
All lanes were reopened around 8:30 a.m.
No other injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
ISP did not give a description of the suspect passenger vehicle.
It was unclear exactly what led to the initial crash.
The victim was not identified.