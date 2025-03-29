I-94 hit-and-run crash leaves person dead, Illinois State Police say

A person involved in a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway early Saturday morning was hit and killed by another car that fled the scene.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on Interstate 94 just south of 115th Street, according to the Illinois State Police.

Fatal hit-and-run

What we know:

Troopers responded to a two-car crash that was blocking lanes around that time.

One of the occupants of a car involved in that crash got out and was then hit by a passenger vehicle and killed.

The passenger vehicle fled the scene, police said.

All lanes were reopened around 8:30 a.m.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

ISP did not give a description of the suspect passenger vehicle.

It was unclear exactly what led to the initial crash.

The victim was not identified.