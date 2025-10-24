ICE agents reportedly spotted near Chicago elementary school, prompting soft lockdown

The Brief A.N. Pritzker School in Wicker Park went into a soft lockdown Friday after ICE agents were reportedly seen nearby, according to school officials. Doors were locked, classes continued as normal, and parents were advised to update teachers on pickup plans. The reason for the ICE presence remains unclear; all after-school programs were canceled except Wicker Park Kids and Apollo.



Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were reportedly seen near a Chicago elementary school Friday, prompting a soft lockdown and the cancellation of after-school programs.

What we know:

The lockdown went into effect at A.N. Pritzker School, 2009 W. Schiller St. in Wicker Park, on Friday afternoon and remained in place for the rest of the school day.

According to school officials, ICE agents were seen in the neighborhood, and the lockdown was initiated "out of an abundance of caution."

During the lockdown, school doors stayed locked, and staff were instructed not to open them for anyone. Teachers secured classroom doors and windows while continuing regular instruction.

Parents were asked to inform teachers if someone else would be picking up their child at dismissal.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why ICE agents were in the area, and officials have not released additional details about their presence or operations.

Statement from Principal:

"Dear Pritzker Community,

"Safety continues to be my top priority, which is why I am writing to address a situation that impacted today's school day. We have placed our school on a precautionary soft lockdown in response to a report of activity involving federal law enforcement representatives nearby. We also contacted the CPS CPS Office of Safety and Security, which reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information. The reported activity did not take place on school grounds, and it was not related to our school. All members of our school community are safe.

"I know that hearing about situations like this one may cause concern in our community. I want to emphasize that school remains the best and safest place for our students. Our staff is well-versed in the proper protocols for keeping our students and school community safe in case federal law enforcement representatives attempt to enter school property or interact with students or staff. As a reminder, our school and CPS WILL NOT coordinate with federal representatives, and we WILL NOT allow ICE agents or any other federal representatives access to our school unless they produce a criminal judicial warrant signed by a federal judge.

"I also want to remind you that CPS created a resource packet (English | Spanish) that includes guidance on the following topics:

"Tips for staying safe when traveling to and from school, as well as around your community

A reminder of constitutional rights

CPS protections and protocols

Immigration-related resources

"Additional resources can be found at cps.edu/immigration. Thank you for your partnership. If you have any questions, please reach out to me directly.

"Sincerely,

"Principal Albert-Reese"

What's next:

All after-school programs were canceled except for Wicker Park Kids and Apollo, officials said.

Parents were asked to make arrangements to pick up their children at the end of the school day.