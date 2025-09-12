ICE officer fatally shoots suspect during vehicle stop in Chicago area, agency says

The Brief ICE says a suspect was fatally shot during a Friday morning vehicle stop in Franklin Park. Officials say the suspect hit and dragged an officer while trying to flee. The officer was hospitalized with severe injuries and is in stable condition.



A suspect was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Friday morning in west suburban Franklin Park, officials said.

What we know:

According to ICE, officers were conducting "targeted law enforcement activity" and stopped a vehicle at 25th Avenue and Grand Avenue.

ICE said the suspect resisted and tried to drive into officers, striking one and dragging him while attempting to flee. The officer, "fearing for his life," fired his weapon, hitting the suspect.

Both the suspect and the injured officer received medical treatment at the scene before being taken to a hospital. The suspect died at the hospital.

The officer, who suffered severe injuries, is listed in stable condition.

Suspect Identified :

The Dept. of Homeland Security identified the suspect as Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez and said he has a history of reckless driving.

"He entered the country at an unknown date and time," the agency said.

What they're saying:

In a statement, an ICE spokesperson said, "Viral social media videos and activists encouraging illegal aliens to resist law enforcement not only spread misinformation, but also undermine public safety, the safety of our officers and those being apprehended."

An auto shop worker who was in the area where the traffic stop incident occurred spoke with FOX 32, recounting what he saw.

"I was here just doing the usual things I always do when all of a sudden, my boss comes out, ‘Hey, something happened.’ And that's when I go out and I see a large police presence, military presence, I even saw a guy with a FBI jacket and like, you only see those at the movies," the man said. "…I thought this was just a regular car crash, because car crash happens here multiple times."

Amid reports of increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the Chicago area, he said he was concerned officers might arrive in Franklin Park.

"Franklin Park is heavily Latino, so yes, my fear was that ICE would be coming here to Franklin Park," he said. "…I do have family members and friends that are scared of ICE coming into their home and breaking their family apart, causing financial trouble and stuff like that."

After learning the suspect involved was killed, he called the incident "a tragedy."

"I think any life that has been taken away, it's a tragedy, no matter race, gender or their personal beliefs, a life is a life."

What's next:

No further information was immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.