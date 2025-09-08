ICE operations spark anger, fear across Chicago's Southwest Side

The Brief ICE operations are increasing in Chicago, with at least five detentions reported Sunday on the Southwest Side. Ald. Jeylu Gutierrez called the raids "shameful" and urged residents to know their rights and document encounters. Officials shared the Family Support Hotline: 855-435-7693.



As promised by the White House, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations are ramping up across the City of Chicago, and certain communities are feeling the weight more than others.

Some officials are calling the escalation "shameful" and say federal immigration officers are targeting the Southwest Side, where tensions are mounting.

What we know:

In Archer Heights, immigration advocates say there has been noticeable shift across the neighborhood.

"As I was dropping off my kids at school, no vendors were outside. People are afraid, people are scared," said Anyh Huamani, member of the Southwest Side Rapid Response Team.

During a press conference Monday, Ald. Jeylu Gutierrez (14th Ward) said she feels that federal immigration officers are targeting her community.

Gutierrez said at least five people were detained by ICE on Sunday — three in her ward and two just outside the 14th Ward.

One of those detained, she said, is a well-known flower vendor who was taken into custody near Pulaski Road and Archer Avenue while working.

"Others were detained while waiting for the bus or simply walking on the sidewalk," Gutierrez said. "This was never about arresting the worst of the worst. It's been about terrorizing our communities. But we will not be intimidated. These terrorists are not welcome in our community. Our community is aware that we have rights and we will continue to exercise them."

Alongside other officials and community advocates, Gutierrez is reminding Chicagoans of their rights and urging the public to document what they see.

"Latinos in my district are being racially profiled," said State Rep. Aarón Ortíz, (D) 1st District.

"We will fight back together because that's what solidarity looks like and that's what community power looks like," added State Sen. Celina Villanueva, (D) 12th District.

What they're saying:

White House Border Czar Tom Homan insists Operation Midway Blitz will bolster public safety.

"I'm not asking the mayors, the governors to be ICE officers. I'm not asking the local police department to be ICE officers. We're asking their cops to work with our cops to help us take public safety threats off the street," Homan said.

Homan also said that ICE is targeting individuals who came to this country without following the proper channels.

"They're coming here for a better life and I get that, but while they're cheating the system, there are literally thousands of people in the world who really are escaping fear and persecution from their home government and they're sitting in the backseat," he said.

What's next:

Officials are urging residents to save the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights (ICIRR) Family Support Hotline number to access assistance and report ICE sightings.

The hotline can be reached at 1-855-435-7693.

