Iconic Budweiser Clydesdales returning to Illinois State Fair this year

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Budweiser Clydesdales will return to the Illinois State Fair this year.

The iconic horses will be located near gate two when the fair begins August 12th through the 22nd.

"We are happy to welcome back the Budweiser Clydesdales," Illinois State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon said in a statement. "They’re a fan favorite and draw the attention of people of all ages."

Fairgoers can see the horses for the first time in the Twilight Parade, which kicks off the weeklong event.

The Clydesdales will also take part in five other parades, which take place August 15, 17, 20, 21 and 22 at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit IllinoisStateFair.info.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 06: The Budweiser Clydesdales prior to the start of the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)