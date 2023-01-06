Iconic Pickwick Theatre to close its doors after nearly century-long run

The final curtain call is nearing for the Pickwick Theatre in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

The iconic movie theater is set to close its doors next week, after 55 years of entertaining the masses.

The beautiful Art Deco theater has been a centerpiece in Park Ridge since it was built in 1928, but this weekend is slated to be its last and that has people in this community sad.

During the pandemic, the co-owner told Good Day Chicago he was really hopeful that movie theaters would rebound after having to close so abruptly.

The theater survived by selling popcorn curbside. Support was so great, one day 600 people showed up to buy some.

Several potential buyers were said to have come forward in recent weeks, but barring any last minute announcements, the theater is set to close Thursday.

"I'm very disappointed. It's been a landmark in this town forever. I really had hoped that they'd had some valid interest from others to keep it open. I'm very sad to see. It's such a beautiful building, so Art Deco, so historic," said Park Ridge resident Joanne Rosy.

"Absolutely fingers crossed. I just really hope someone can appreciate it for what it is and take over," Rosy said.

Another woman said three generations of her family have been to the theater.

Next Thursday, they plan to show "Gone with the Wind."

Then, as they say, it's curtains.