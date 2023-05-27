Expand / Collapse search

Ida Arnold: Chicago police search for woman missing from Englewood

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
Ida Arnold (CFD)

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a 91-year-old woman who was reported missing from Englewood Saturday. 

Ida Arnold was reported missing from 5447 South Federal Street. She was last seen on May 20. 

Arnold is 5-foot-5 and weighs roughly 230 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact the Chicago Police, Area 1 at 312-747-8380.