Ida Arnold: Chicago police search for woman missing from Englewood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a 91-year-old woman who was reported missing from Englewood Saturday.
Ida Arnold was reported missing from 5447 South Federal Street. She was last seen on May 20.
Arnold is 5-foot-5 and weighs roughly 230 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact the Chicago Police, Area 1 at 312-747-8380.