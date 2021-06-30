Ida B. Wells honored with new Bronzeville monument

Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled a monument Wednesday honoring Ida B. Wells

It's the city's first ever monument to honor a Black woman, standing at the site of the former public housing development that bore her name.

Wells moved to Chicago from Tennessee just before the turn of the 20th century.

She was a key member of the early fight for Civil Rights, and she was also one of the country's first Black investigative reporters.

"While we still have a long way to go, before our equity and inclusion is fully rooted in everything that we do in our city, in our state, as a country, Ida B. Wells' lifelong fight for justice has put us that much closer to accomplishing our goal," Lightfoot said.

Wells was also one of the founders of the NAACP in 1909. She helped advocate for women's voting rights alongside Susan B. Anthony.

She also worked with Jane Addams to help prevent segregated public schools.