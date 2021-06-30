Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:12 PM CDT, Grundy County, LaSalle County
10
River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:30 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:27 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Jasper County
Beach Hazard Statement
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, La Porte County, Lake County, Porter County
Beach Hazard Statement
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 12:56 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County

Ida B. Wells honored with new Bronzeville monument

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Bronzeville
FOX 32 Chicago

Ida B. Wells honored with new Bronzeville monument

The monument stands at the site of the former public housing development that bared her name.

CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled a monument Wednesday honoring Ida B. Wells 

It's the city's first ever monument to honor a Black woman, standing at the site of the former public housing development that bore her name. 

Wells moved to Chicago from Tennessee just before the turn of the 20th century.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

She was a key member of the early fight for Civil Rights, and she was also one of the country's first Black investigative reporters. 

"While we still have a long way to go, before our equity and inclusion is fully rooted in everything that we do in our city, in our state, as a country, Ida B. Wells' lifelong fight for justice has put us that much closer to accomplishing our goal," Lightfoot said.

Wells was also one of the founders of the NAACP in 1909. She helped advocate for women's voting rights alongside Susan B. Anthony. 

She also worked with Jane Addams to help prevent segregated public schools.