IDOT truck driver injured in Dan Ryan hit-and-run crash

An IDOT truck driver was injured in a hit-and-run crash early Monday on the Dan Ryan Expressway in the Chatham neighborhood.

The driver of a vehicle rear-ended the IDOT truck about 1:32 a.m. in the inbound lanes near 87th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The collision caused the vehicle to roll over, the statement said. The driver of the vehicle ran from the scene.

The driver of the IDOT truck was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Inbound lanes were partially closed until around 2:30 a.m., according to officials.

No further information was immediately available.