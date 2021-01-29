IDOT truck rolls over while veering from erratic driver on Bishop Ford

An IDOT truck driver swerved to avoid an erratic driver and rolled over on the Bishop Ford, shutting down the expressway for about two hours early Friday.

Another driver made a sudden lane change in front of the southbound truck about 12:20 a.m. on the I-94 ramp to 103rd Street, an Illinois State Police spokesperson said.

The truck driver veered left and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a light pole.

The truck then turned back onto the roadway and rolled over, state police said. Its driver was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The other driver continued without stopping, state police said.