IDOT vehicle struck by stolen car during police pursuit in Chicago

An Illinois Department of Transportation vehicle was struck by a stolen vehicle early Monday morning during a police pursuit in Longwood Manor on the South Side.

About 2:09 a.m., Illinois State Police troopers attempted to pull over a stolen Infiniti SUV that Chicago police believed was used in several armed robberies, according to a statement.

The vehicle fled, but later crashed into an IDOT vehicle that was blocking traffic in the westbound lanes of 95th Street at Halsted Street, state police said.

Two adult males and one juvenile were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, the statement said. No other injuries were reported.

Police recovered two handguns from the scene, police said.

Illinois State Police continue to investigate.