IDOT worker hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on I-57: police

A Illinois Department of Transportation worker who was responding to a wreck on I-57 overnight is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle.

Illinois State Police were called just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday to I-57 northbound near 108th Street.

The IDOT maintenance worker had emergency lights on and was working traffic control after a crash happened on the right shoulder of the highway, according to ISP.

The worker was placing flares on the road when a Nissan Rogue struck an Audi in the second lane.

After the crash, the Nissan didn't move over and hit the worker on the right shoulder, police said. They were taken by ambulance to the hospital with injuries and their condition is unknown.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 29-year-old Kennethia Howliet, of Chicago, was cited for violating Scott's Law and failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to ISP.

Police are reminding Illinois drivers to slow down and move over when passing an emergency vehicle or another vehicle with hazard lights on.

Anyone who violates the law could face a hefty fine of $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense.