IDOT worker injured in vehicle crash on I-94 near Bronzeville, person cited

A 20-year-old man from Gary, IN, was cited Sunday after he crashed into two Illinois Department of Transportation trucks, injuring one person, on Interstate 94 near Bronzeville on the South Side.

About 1:25 a.m. seven IDOT maintenance trucks and one fully marked Illinois State police squad car with emergency lights activated were parked blocking the I-94 northbound exit ramp towards the Chinatown feeder, Illinois State police said.

A 2009 black Chevrolet traveling north on I-94, failed to slow down and crashed into the rear of two of the trucks, state police said. Both trucks were occupied when they were struck.

One of the drivers, a man in his 50s, was not injured, police said. The second driver, a man also in his 50s, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 20-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

The man was cited for driving an uninsured vehicle, speeding, texting while driving, improper passing emergency vehicle causing property damage to another as well as a number of other moving violations.