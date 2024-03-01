IDOT workers save 2 from fiery crash on Kennedy Expressway

Illinois Department of Transportation workers saved two people from a fiery crash Friday morning on the Kennedy Expressway.

Around 2 a.m., a Toyota Camry struck a concrete median in the southbound lanes of I-90 near Addison Street, according to Illinois State Police. The Camry spun out and came to a stop in the second lane where it caught on fire.

IDOT workers arrived first on the scene and were able to help two people out of the vehicle and away from the fire. Both of them were transported to local hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No further information was provided.