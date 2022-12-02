IDPH: 11 flu outbreaks reported in Illinois over the past week

'Tis the season for sniffling, sneezing and coughs.

Across Illinois, there have been 11 flu outbreaks reported in the past week.

CDC data shows the state ranks in the high category for flu cases with health experts fearing that cases of the virus could be much worse this winter.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,000 positive flu tests, and more than 20,000 new COVID cases and 57 deaths.

The third virus that is heavily impacting people, mainly children, is RSV.

In Illinois, about 31 percent fo antigen tests for RSV came back positive in the past seven days.