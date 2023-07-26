IDPH issues rabies warning after finding rabid bats in the state

The Illinois Department of Public Health has issued a warning to residents, urging them to be vigilant for possible rabies exposure.

According to the department, more than two dozen rabid bats have been discovered in the state this year, with cases identified in Cook, Kankakee, and McHenry counties.

With rabid bats posing a potential health risk, authorities are reminding the public to not attempt to handle or capture any bats that enter their homes. Instead, IDPH advises residents to contact their local animal control for assistance and proper handling.

Rabies is a serious and potentially fatal disease that can be transmitted to humans through the bite or scratch of an infected animal.