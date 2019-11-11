If mayor’s trip to State Capitol fails, Chicago may raise property taxes for city casino

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is taking a politically risky trip to the State Capitol, betting she can win some changes that would improve chances for a new Chicago casino.

The mayor plans to be in the State Capitol Tuesday.

Chicago won permission last summer to build Illinois’ largest casino, where 4,000 people could all gamble at the same time. But then, a consultant found the combined tax rate of about 73-percent was too high and that a lower tax rate would actually generate more revenue for the state's capital construction program and city pension funds.

With only three days left in this year's session of the general assembly, Mayor Lightfoot's paying a last-minute visit to the State Capitol where sources say it's difficult to do a deal with lawmakers worried about party primaries in March.

“People are watching their votes very carefully, because they're going to have opponents. And the city -- to vote in the best interests of Chicago probably will not play well for them back in their home districts,” said State Rep. La Shawn Ford.

House Majority Leader Greg Harris noted that before Mayor Lightfoot can win the lower tax rate she wants for a Chicago casino, other gambling interests want something, too.

“I think a lot of things will either come together or fall apart at the very last minute. In a lot of ways, this will be sort of a nail biter,” State Rep. Harris said.

A spokeswoman said Mayor Lightfoot plans to be in the Capitol for just a few hours before returning home Tuesday. If she's not successful, she's warned Chicago taxpayers could feel the sting in the form of higher property taxes next year.