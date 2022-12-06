IG report reveals scathing allegations at Pontiac prison

An Inspector General report finds a staff shakeup at a maximum-security prison was due to sexual harassment allegations.

The report says an employee at the Pontiac Correctional Center was hazed and sexually harassed back in 2018.

The employee says the harassment was based on his "perceived sexual orientation" by higher-ups at the prison – even after he reported the issue.

The Inspector General was asked to investigate in 2019.

Between 2020 and 2021, several top leaders either retired or were fired.

A spokeswoman for the corrections department says the details in the report are "entirely unacceptable."