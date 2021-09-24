Pleasant Prairie police arrest Illinois teen, guns found: video

Video from the Pleasant Prairie Police Department shows the arrest of a young teen in possession of a loaded gun on Monday, Sept. 20.

An officer saw three boys pushing a stalled car near 39th Avenue and 114th Place. The car, police said, had Florida license plates.

Police Chief David Smetana said everything unfolded around 6:20 p.m. on Monday. As the officer talked to them, one of the boys said he was 18 years old and had no weapons on him – both turned out to be false.

"One of the individuals said he was 18. He didn’t look 18, so now you see the officer’s suspicion start to rise, the vehicle had out-of-state plates, it looks disabled," Smetana said.

The officer patted one of the three boys down and found what the boy said was a BB gun. The officer asked the other two boys to sit on a nearby curb.

Pleasant Prairie police body camera video shows three Zion, Illinois boys. The 13-year-old (right) was arrested.

According to police, the officer did not find a BB gun. Instead, it was a loaded 9mm handgun. And that wasn't all. In a nearby bush, police found a backpack that officers said was placed there by the boys.

"Within that backpack was another loaded 9mm handgun and a 50-round drum magazine for a handgun," said Smetana.

The teen who told the officer was 18 years old turned out to be 13. The other two bots were 11 and 12 years old. All three of them were from Zion, Illinois.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Weapon recovered in Pleasant Prairie incident

Police later discovered the vehicle, which had run out of gas, was a rental car reported stolen out of Kenosha. The keys, Smetana said, were found in the 13-year-old's pocket. Additional ammunition was found inside the stolen car.

"I want people to watch out for their kids, and I want people to understand that this is a dangerous job. I think this really highlights it," Smetana said.

The 13-year-old was placed in juvenile detention. The younger boys were released to their parents.

