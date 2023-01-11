Illinois' 103rd General Assembly sworn in during inauguration ceremony

It is Inauguration Day for the 103rd Illinois General Assembly.

The new term began Wednesday at 12 p.m. when all the new members were sworn in.

Leaders of the State House and Senate delivered remarks and spoke of new beginnings alongside the responsibly of joining office.

"If you lack integrity, get out – get out now – because you will be found out. To be sorry is too late. If you remember the esteem in which you are held by our family and friends, many of whom are in this hall, you will save them the eventual shame and heartbreak," Senate President Don Harmon said.

State Supreme Court Justice Joy Cunningham swore in the new members and Gov. J.B. Pritzker presided over the ceremony.

"These public servants have pledged their time and energy to working to make our great state an even better place to live, a sacrifice for members and for their families that does not go unrecognized," Pritzker said in a statement.

Both chambers continue to have a Democrat-held majority.