Illinois Lottery player starts 2026 with $1M Lucky Day Lotto win

By Nic Flosi
Published  January 5, 2026 1:27pm CST
The Brief

    • An Illinois Lottery player won $1 million in Sunday night’s Lucky Day Lotto drawing.
    • The winning ticket matched all five numbers: 19-28-30-40-42.
    • Nearly 32,000 winning tickets were sold in the same drawing.

CHICAGO - Was it you? An Illinois Lottery player hit it big Sunday night, winning the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot.

What we know:

The winning ticket was purchased online, and the player matched all five winning numbers: 19, 28, 30, 40 and 42. The prize was $1 million.

Nearly 32,000 other Lucky Day Lotto tickets also won prizes in the same drawing.

Lucky Day Lotto is played only in Illinois and offers two daily drawings, at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. Tickets are sold at retailers statewide, online and through the Illinois Lottery app.

What you can do:

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize. Lottery officials urge players to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim.

More information is available at IllinoisLottery.com.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Illinois Lottery.

