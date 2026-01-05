Illinois Lottery player starts 2026 with $1M Lucky Day Lotto win
CHICAGO - Was it you? An Illinois Lottery player hit it big Sunday night, winning the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot.
What we know:
The winning ticket was purchased online, and the player matched all five winning numbers: 19, 28, 30, 40 and 42. The prize was $1 million.
Nearly 32,000 other Lucky Day Lotto tickets also won prizes in the same drawing.
Lucky Day Lotto is played only in Illinois and offers two daily drawings, at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. Tickets are sold at retailers statewide, online and through the Illinois Lottery app.
What you can do:
Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize. Lottery officials urge players to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim.
More information is available at IllinoisLottery.com.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Illinois Lottery.