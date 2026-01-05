Illinois Lottery player starts 2026 with $1M Lucky Day Lotto win

The Brief An Illinois Lottery player won $1 million in Sunday night’s Lucky Day Lotto drawing. The winning ticket matched all five numbers: 19-28-30-40-42. Nearly 32,000 winning tickets were sold in the same drawing.



Was it you? An Illinois Lottery player hit it big Sunday night, winning the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot.

What we know:

The winning ticket was purchased online, and the player matched all five winning numbers: 19, 28, 30, 40 and 42. The prize was $1 million.

Nearly 32,000 other Lucky Day Lotto tickets also won prizes in the same drawing.

Lucky Day Lotto is played only in Illinois and offers two daily drawings, at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. Tickets are sold at retailers statewide, online and through the Illinois Lottery app.

What you can do:

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize. Lottery officials urge players to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim.

More information is available at IllinoisLottery.com.