Illinois adds 1,187 new cases of COVID-19, including 8 deaths

State officials announced Wednesday 1,187 new cases of coronavirus including 8 additional deaths.

Four of the deaths occured in Cook County. COVID-19 has been reported in 102 counties in Illinois.

The state’s positivity rate has increased to 3.1% from about 2.6% a week ago.

A total of 7,226 people have died in Illinois from the coronavirus, health officials said.

Also Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that Illinois would be split up into 11 regions, up from four, to allow for a more targeted coronavirus response.

The Illinois Department of Public Heath reported that as of Tuesday night, 1,454 people were hospitalized with the disease.

