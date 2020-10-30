Illinois adds 6,943 new cases of coronavirus, including 36 deaths

Health officials on Friday said another 6,943 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Illinois on a record-high 95,111 tests.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced 36 more deaths tied to the coronavirus. Six of the those deaths were in Cook County.

The state’s rolling positivity rate is up to 7.3%, health officials said.

As of Thursday night, 3,092 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 673 patients were in the ICU and 288 patients were on ventilators.