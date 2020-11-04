Illinois reports second highest daily COVID-19 count

Coronavirus cases continued their upward trend Wednesday as Illinois health officials said another 7,538 people have tested positive for the virus, the second highest daily caseload yet.

The highest-ever daily caseload was set on Oct. 31, when the state reported 7,899 cases.

The new cases were among 71,857 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state’s seven-day positivity rate bumped up to 8.5%, the highest it’s been since late May.

Health officials also reported 55 additional deaths tied to the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 9,933.

Since the pandemic began in March, 437,556 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday night, 3,761 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 776 in the ICU and 327 on ventilators.