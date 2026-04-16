Armed suspect killed in shooting involving Illinois State Police on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - An armed suspect was killed in a shooting involving Illinois State Police Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 10:50 in the 6500 block of South Champlain Avenue, where officers responded to a report of a domestic battery and found an armed suspect.
A struggle broke out and shots were fired, hitting the suspect.
Officers rendered aid at the scene until the suspect was taken to a local hospital where they later died.
ISP said no officers were injured during the incident. A gun was also recovered from the scene.
What we don't know:
It was not immediately clear who fired the shots. No details have been given on the identity of the suspect.
What's next:
The ISP Division of Internal Investigation Special Agents are investigating the shooting. Findings from the investigation will be submitted for review to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Illinois State Police.