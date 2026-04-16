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Armed suspect killed in shooting involving Illinois State Police on Chicago's South Side

By Will Hager
Published  April 16, 2026 5:36am CDT
Woodlawn
FOX 32 Chicago
Illinois State Police fatally shoot armed suspect during domestic battery

Illinois State Police fatally shoot armed suspect during domestic battery

Illinois State Police shot and killed an armed suspect that was allegedly involved in a domestic battery on Wednesday night.

The Brief

    • An armed suspect was fatally shot during a domestic incident response on the South Side.
    • Authorities said a struggle led to gunfire and the suspect later died at a hospital.
    • No officers were injured, and the shooting remains under investigation.

CHICAGO - An armed suspect was killed in a shooting involving Illinois State Police Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:50 in the 6500 block of South Champlain Avenue, where officers responded to a report of a domestic battery and found an armed suspect. 

A struggle broke out and shots were fired, hitting the suspect.

Officers rendered aid at the scene until the suspect was taken to a local hospital where they later died.

ISP said no officers were injured during the incident. A gun was also recovered from the scene.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear who fired the shots. No details have been given on the identity of the suspect.

What's next:

The ISP Division of Internal Investigation Special Agents are investigating the shooting. Findings from the investigation will be submitted for review to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Illinois State Police.

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