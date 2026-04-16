Armed suspect killed in shooting involving Illinois State Police on Chicago's South Side

The Brief An armed suspect was fatally shot during a domestic incident response on the South Side. Authorities said a struggle led to gunfire and the suspect later died at a hospital. No officers were injured, and the shooting remains under investigation.



An armed suspect was killed in a shooting involving Illinois State Police Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:50 in the 6500 block of South Champlain Avenue, where officers responded to a report of a domestic battery and found an armed suspect.

A struggle broke out and shots were fired, hitting the suspect.

Officers rendered aid at the scene until the suspect was taken to a local hospital where they later died.

ISP said no officers were injured during the incident. A gun was also recovered from the scene.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear who fired the shots. No details have been given on the identity of the suspect.

What's next:

The ISP Division of Internal Investigation Special Agents are investigating the shooting. Findings from the investigation will be submitted for review to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.