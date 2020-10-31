Illinois adds 7,899 cases of coronavirus, including 46 additional deaths

Health officials on Saturday said another 7,899 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Illinois on 92,636 tests.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced 46 more deaths tied to the coronavirus, with 16 of the those deaths being in Cook County.

The state’s rolling positivity rate is up to 7.5%, health officials said.

As of Thursday night, 3,228 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 680 patients were in the ICU and 290 patients were on ventilators.