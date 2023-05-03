Illinois AG deems Danville abortion ordinance illegal, ACLU plans to challenge in court

The Illinois attorney general says a downstate abortion ordinance violates state law.

The Danville City Council approved the measure on Tuesday night, with the deciding vote coming from their mayor.

The measure would prohibit the shipment of abortion pills, such as Mifepristone, to the city.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The ACLU of Illinois says the potential ban sparked reactions from people across the state and country.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul calls the ordinance outright illegal.

In a letter to the Danville mayor, Raoul wrote in part:

"The Illinois Reproductive Health Act enshrines the fundamental rights of individuals to make autonomous decisions about their reproductive health. The act clearly states that units of local government cannot limit abortion rights, and Danville has no authority under Illinois law to enact a municipal abortion ban."

The ACLU says it plans to challenge the ordinance in court.