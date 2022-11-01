Illinois again giving $4K rebates to residents who buy electric vehicles
CHICAGO - Illinois residents have another chance to receive a rebate for the purchase of an electric vehicle.
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has announced round two of the Electric Vehicle Rebate Program.
Residents can get a $4,000 rebate for purchasing an electric vehicle, or a $1500 rebate for the purchase of an electric motorcycle.
Tuesday is the first day applications are being accepted. Details are available on the IEPA website.
The goal is that the money will boost an interest of eco-friendly modes of transportation.
"The livelihood of our neighbors depends on access to affordable, clean energy technology, and now Illinoisans have the chance to play a crucial role in the fight against climate change by purchasing an electric vehicle," Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement.
Round one of the rebates was announced over the summer.
The requirements to be eligible for an EV rebate include:
- The rebate application must be postmarked within 90 days of the vehicle purchase date AND the rebate application must be postmarked on or before the end of the rebate cycle, January 31, 2023.
- The purchaser must reside in Illinois at time of vehicle purchase and at the time the rebate is issued.
- The vehicle must be purchased from a dealer licensed by the Illinois Secretary of State.
- Rented or leased vehicles do not qualify for the rebate.
- The vehicle cannot have been the subject of a previous EV rebate under this new program in Illinois.
- Individuals cannot have been the recipient of a previous EV rebate under this new program in Illinois.
- The rebate amount cannot exceed the purchase price of the vehicle.
- The purchaser must retain ownership of the vehicle for a minimum of 12 consecutive months immediately after the vehicle purchase date.
- Documentation requirements include a copy of purchase invoice, proof of purchase, vehicle registration, and IRS W-9 or W-8 forms.