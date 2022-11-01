Illinois again giving $4K rebates to residents who buy electric vehicles

Illinois residents have another chance to receive a rebate for the purchase of an electric vehicle.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has announced round two of the Electric Vehicle Rebate Program.

Residents can get a $4,000 rebate for purchasing an electric vehicle, or a $1500 rebate for the purchase of an electric motorcycle.

Tuesday is the first day applications are being accepted. Details are available on the IEPA website.

The goal is that the money will boost an interest of eco-friendly modes of transportation.

"The livelihood of our neighbors depends on access to affordable, clean energy technology, and now Illinoisans have the chance to play a crucial role in the fight against climate change by purchasing an electric vehicle," Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement.

Round one of the rebates was announced over the summer.

The requirements to be eligible for an EV rebate include: