Illinois giving $4K rebates to residents who buy electric vehicles

Starting Friday, Illinois is offering $4,000 rebates to people who buy electric vehicles.

The goal is that the money will boost an interest of eco-friendly modes of transportation.

The state has enough money to cover about 4,400 drivers.

There are some rules to get the rebate. You need to buy the vehicle after today.

Then, you must apply for the rebate in 90 days,

You also need to keep the vehicle for a year.