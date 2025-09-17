Illinois coroner provides update on missing Chicago area teen found dead in June

The Brief The Kendall County Coroner has confirmed a body found in June was 16-year-old Aiyana Williams. Extensive forensic testing showed no signs of foul play, but decomposition limited results. The cause and manner of death remain undetermined.



A months-long investigation into the death of a Yorkville teenager who went missing in June has concluded with no signs of foul play, but the cause remains undetermined, according to the Kendall County Coroner’s Office.

What we know:

The coroner confirmed the body found June 22 in the Country Hills subdivision was 16-year-old Aiyana Williams. Advanced decomposition made the investigation difficult, requiring outside experts and labs across the country to conduct DNA, toxicology and insect analysis.

Independent reports determined Williams likely died between June 17 and June 18, consistent with the timeline provided by her family and police. Toxicology results showed only caffeine in her system. Forensic examination revealed no evidence of trauma.

On Sept. 10, DNA testing confirmed the remains as Williams with 99.9999% accuracy.

What we don't know:

Because of the state of decomposition and lack of witnesses, investigators could not determine how Williams died. The coroner’s office said national guidelines require a death to be classified as natural, accidental, suicidal, homicidal or undetermined. With limited evidence, Williams’ death has been ruled "undetermined."

The coroner’s office said the case could be reopened if new information emerges.

What they're saying:

"The Kendall County Coroner’s Office would like to thank the public for their patience through the extended process of investigating the death of Aiyana Williams. We also wish to emphasize that Aiyana’s death has been impactful to many in our community, and that our commitment is to ensure that everyone under our care receives the highest level of compassion and respect," Chief Deputy Coroner Levi Gotte said in a statement.