Illinois among 6 Midwestern states participating in Speed Awareness Day

With hopes of getting drivers to slow down, Illinois is taking part in a six state Midwestern law enforcement effort.

Speed Awareness Day will take place on Wednesday. The campaign will feature increased patrols across the state and in Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speeding has been a contributing factor to nearly 30 percent of fatal crashes in the last 10 years.