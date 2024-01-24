Illinois animal shelter has whisker-worthy way to get back at your ex on Valentine's Day

If you're looking to get back at your ex on Valentine's Day, cats at this Illinois animal shelter have the purrrrfect plan!

The Metro East Humane Society, located in Edwardsville, Ill. shared its unique Valentine's Day fundraiser on social media this week.

"Got a crappy ex? Let our cats express your true feelings!" the shelter said.

For a donation of $5, your ex's name will be written in the cats' litter boxes on Valentine's Day. Then, the cats will do the rest!

RELATED: Brookfield Zoo brings back a tradition unlike any other --- naming cockroaches after your exes

To learn more about the fundraiser, or to take part, follow this link.