Illinois announces 22 vaccine lottery winners across the state

Illinois notified nearly two dozen residents that they have won the state's "All In for the Win" vaccine lottery.

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health called or emailed 22 people from 11 regions across the state to inform them of their win.

Winners have a week to authorize their cash prizes with IDPH. The Illinois Lottery will then assist in helping them claim their prizes.

State health officials will call from (312) 814-3524 or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov to alert winners.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Every resident who has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois is automatically eligible for the drawing with a shot of winning up to $1 million.

There is also a drawing for vaccinated youth, giving Illinois residents ages 12 to 17 a chance to win one of 20 scholarships worth $150,000.

The state is reporting 76 percent of Illinois adults have been vaccinated while 56 percent of children age 12 to 17 have received vaccine doses.

Illinois will be announcing the final winners in the lottery on Aug. 18.

Advertisement

For more details, visit the state's All In for the Win website.