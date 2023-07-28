Illinois announces extensive upgrades to veterans homes across the state

The state of Illinois will be upgrading many veterans homes throughout the state.

State comptroller Susana Mendoza spoke about the improvements Friday morning.

Mendoza said these improvements are vital to keep the facilities up-to-date.

"The state will be investing a little over $2.9 million, almost $3 million, into this specific facility," Mendoza said.

"You're going to see things like a new rooftop HVAC units, all replaced. The individual resident rooms as well will see new HVAC air conditioning units, heating units, that also filter the air and make it clean because your safety and your health is our number one priority."

The renovations are expected to be completed by 2025.