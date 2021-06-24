Illinois announces new statewide automated victim notification system

Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday a new statewide automated victim notification system. It is called Illinois VINE (Victim Information and Notifications Everyday).

The free and confidential 24-hour system will allow survivors of violent crimes and families to better search offenders' custody statuses, court date updates, and access support services and advocacy organizations.

"Survivors of violent crimes deserve the peace of mind that comes with being alerted to a change in the custody or court status of the offender who perpetrated the crime," Raoul said. "Illinois VINE is a step toward peace of mind because it allows survivors and their families to receive free notifications and 24-hour access to the latest information about offenders' case status, and now people can register in one place."

Registered Illinois VINE users can receive alerts when an offender appears in court, is transferred or released. Users can also create a watch list to quickly determine if an offender is still in custody.

Users only need to provide an email address and have the option of receiving text, phone and email updates. The notifications are offered in English and Spanish.

Additionally, VINE provides survivors and families with access to support services and advocacy organizations by allowing users to search a directory of service providers in Illinois.

Illinois VINE provides updates about offenders in 88 Illinois county jails and 97 county circuit clerks.

Victims and the public can access Illinois VINE by calling 1-866-5-NOTIFY (1-866-566-8439) or visiting VINELink.com or the Attorney General’s website for more information.

Individuals who have been impacted by a violent crime should call the Crime Victims Assistance Line at 1-800-228-3368.