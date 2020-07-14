Illinois apprenticeship program expanding, will support 17k participants

article

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced an expansion to the apprenticeship program on Tuesday.

The objective is to protect jobs in Illinois, as well as create new ones.

The $20 million apprenticeship program will support up to 17,000 participants in 2020, which is a record number for the state.

The program collaborates with community colleges, non-profits and large corporations.

Pritzker hopes to equip participants with job experience to ultimately create a better future for themselves.