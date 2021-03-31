Illinois Army National Guard sergeant charged with sexual assault, abuse

An Illinois Army National Guard sergeant has been arrested and charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

On Jan. 8, the Illinois State Police was notified of an allegation of criminal sexual abuse against 32-year-old Timothy Nichols of Dahinda, Ill.

Timothy Nichols | CREDIT: ISP

On Wednesday, the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office approved two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Nichols was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Knox County Jail.

Nichols posted a $10,000 bond and was released from custody.

No further information was available for release by the ISP.