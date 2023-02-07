Illinois Army National Guard soldiers get sendoff ceremony to Middle East

There was a big sendoff on Tuesday for dozens of soldiers with the Illinois Army National Guard.

A mobilization ceremony was held in Peoria for 190 soldiers with the guard's Aviation Unit.

The troops from Peoria and Kankakee were deploying to the Middle East, where they will be flying UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

"Serving as the Commander in Chief of Illinois' citizen soldiers is a very humbling responsibility because you all represent the very best of this state. The service that you and your families give every day to serve the people of Illinois and defend this nation remain a source of inspiration and respect for all of Illinois," Pritzker said.

The troops will leave in a few days.