Illinois marks one-year anniversary of assault weapons ban in response to Highland Park massacre

Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of Illinois’ ban on the sale of assault weapons.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act was passed in response to the massacre at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park in 2022.

One hundred seventy models of firearms can no longer be sold, but owners of the banned guns who previously registered with the state can keep them.

"It is illegal and impossible to purchase an assault weapon at a store in the state of Illinois, today, because of the legislation that we passed," Gov. JB Pritzker said.

The law also limits the purchase of magazines to 10 rounds for long guns and 15 for handguns. Additionally, it makes the devices that convert guns to fully automatic, called "switches," illegal.