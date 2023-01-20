Illinois assault weapons ban put on hold for some after judge's ruling

A downstate Illinois judge ruled Friday to pause the state's assault weapons ban, granting a temporary restraining order as the new law's legality is challenged.

A lawsuit was filed by Tom DeVore, who was the Republican nominee for Illinois attorney general last year. The suit is on behalf of mostly citizens and a handful of businesses across 87 counties.

The complaint highlights four key issues on why the law is invalid. The most pressing is the Equal Protection clause, which exempts some people from following the law.

"What that would say is this law, this restriction does not apply to these 866 plaintiffs during the pendency of this case," DeVore said.

The first two suits were filed in state court and more recently a lawsuit was filed in federal court by the Illinois State Rifle Association.

The judge that made the decision resides in Effingham County.

Gov. JB Pritzker issued the following statement after the ruling:

"This decision is not surprising. Although disappointing, it is the initial result we’ve seen in many cases brought by plaintiffs whose goal is to advance ideology over public safety. We are well aware that this is only the first step in defending this important legislation. I remain confident that the courts will uphold the constitutionality of Illinois’ law, which aligns with the eight other states with similar laws and was written in collaboration with lawmakers, advocates, and legal experts.

Illinoisans have a right to feel safe in their front yards, at school, while eating at bars and restaurants or celebrating with their family and friends. The Protect Illinois Communities Act takes weapons of war and mass destruction off the street while allowing law-abiding gun owners to retain their collections. I look forward to the next steps in this case and receiving the decision this case merits."

The president of the Illinois Senate, Don Harmon of Oak Park, also released a statement:

"We passed the Protect Illinois Communities Act to get dangerous weapons off the street and create a safer state. This ruling will be appealed. We look forward to our day in court to zealously advocate for our neighbors who are weary of the gun violence epidemic."

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.