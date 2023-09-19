Illinois assessment scores show positive trend in Chicago Public Schools

Here is a test score that parents and students can be proud of!

Chicago Public Schools is showing gains in math and literacy in Illinois assessment and readiness scores.

The scores are reaching pre-pandemic levels, officials said.

On Tuesday, Wendell Green Elementary School showcased some of the strategies and practices that are helping students make academic gains on state assessments.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said the gains are by adapting to an ever-changing learning environment.

"It really is about looking at the experiences of the students — how they feel in their school, how they feel connected. That connection between our teachers, the students, the content," said Martinez.

Martinez also said results for high schools across the district should be expected in the coming weeks.