Illinois attorney general unveils plans to address organized retail crimes

Illinois' attorney general unveiled a new plan on Monday to fight the increase in organized retail crime.

Illinois recently announced an organized retail crime task force, a partnership between multiple law enforcement groups and business groups including CVS, Target, Walgreens, Lowe's, Home Depot and Walmart.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced details Monday morning at the Thompson Center surrounded by many of the partners in a first of its kind collaboration for the state.

Raoul said during the looting last year, they saw that there's an organized crime element helping to fuel the jump in retail crime.

"Often, theft from retail establishments can be connected to human trafficking, money laundering, narcotics, violent crime and more," Raoul said. "Whether they occur at auto dealers, pharmacies, big box stores, or at a store along the Mag Mile, these thefts have become increasingly brazen and violent, putting both customers and employees at risk of harm."

With the new partnership, Raoul says the goal is to improve communication between the public and private entities and then use data and tips from retailers to track thieves down.

Because this is statewide, law enforcement don't need to worry about crossing county lines when they investigate and prosecute crime organizations.