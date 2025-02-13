Illinois babysitter stole jewelry and handbags from homes, sold them on Facebook Marketplace: police

article

The Brief Darissa A. Chavarria, an Illinois babysitter, has been charged with multiple felony theft counts after allegedly stealing jewelry, handbags, and clothing from homes where she worked and selling them on Facebook Marketplace. The investigation into Chavarria began in January after two separate theft reports from Lake Forest and Lake Bluff residents, who suspected her of taking and selling their belongings. Police are urging anyone who hired Chavarria as a babysitter to check their valuables and report any thefts to local authorities.



An Illinois woman has been charged with stealing jewelry, handbags and clothing from homes where she worked as a babysitter and selling the items on Facebook Marketplace.

Darissa A. Chavarria, 22, of unincorporated Lake Bluff, faces several felony counts of theft.

Timeline:

The investigation into Chavarria began in January after Lake Forest police were alerted to a theft.

Officers identified Chavarria, a babysitter, as a suspect in the theft of jewelry, clothing, and handbags from homes in Lake Forest and Lake Bluff, which she allegedly sold on Facebook Marketplace.

Following an investigation, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved an arrest warrant for Chavarria on two felony theft charges related to the first Lake Forest case.

After the approval of charges in the first case, a Lake Bluff resident informed the Lake Forest Police Department that over $10,000 worth of jewelry, bags, and clothing had gone missing from her home. She suspected that Chavarria, a former babysitter, had stolen and sold the items on Facebook Marketplace.

The Lake Forest Police then notified the Lake Bluff Police about the incident.

On Jan. 27, a second Lake Forest resident reported missing jewelry worth $1,700, also suspecting Chavarria, who had worked as her babysitter.

The following day, on Jan. 28, Lake Forest Police obtained a search warrant for Chavarria’s residence in unincorporated Lake Bluff and executed the search that same day.

On Feb. 7, 2025, the Lake County State's Attorney's Office approved arrest warrants for Chavarria on two felony theft charges related to the Lake Forest cases.

Additionally, the Lake Bluff Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for a felony theft charge.

What they're saying:

Lake Forest Police Chief John Burke commended the victims for coming forward.

"We commend the victims who came forward to report these thefts. Many people hesitate to report theft, but victims coming forward is essential [and] helps us recover stolen property and also prevents future crimes."

What you can do:

The Lake Bluff and Lake Forest Police Departments are encouraging anyone who previously hired Chavarria as a babysitter, to check your valuables.

If you believe you may be a victim of theft, you are asked to contact your local police department.