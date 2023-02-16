Illinois balloon club may have had balloon shot down by USAF

A wild new theory is drawing a suburban balloon club into the heart of the unidentified floating objects controversy.

Aviation Week is reporting circumstantial evidence that suggests one of the club's balloons may have been the object shot down near Alaska Saturday.

The Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade had a balloon near Alaska with a projected course that matches where the incident happened.

The balloon has now been reported missing.

The brigade launches small balloons with GPS tracking that are able to reach altitudes of more than 45,000 feet.

Fox News has confirmed that the FBI has spoken with the club.