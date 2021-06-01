Illinois barbershop celebrating 140th anniversary with $1.40 haircuts

A Plainfield barbershop has been cutting hair for 140 years.

This week is the big anniversary and the business is ready to celebrate with some cheap cuts.

It is impressive when a family-owned business is able to stay open for 20, 30 or even 50 years. But Lincolnway Barber Shop in the heart of historic Plainfield will be celebrating 140 years this week.

It is owned by four generations of the same family – and it is still going strong.

Lincolnway Barber Shop opened in 1881. The first owner was Albert Worst and he is not hard to find in early pictures hanging on the wall. He sported a giant mustache.

Currently, his great grandson Don Kinley owns the barbershop. Don is 84-years-old and still works sweeping up hair and cutting a few longtime customers.

The business is a three-chair shop and all three chairs are busy this week, because they have dropped the price of a haircut from $15 to $1.40 in commemoration of the shop’s 140th anniversary.