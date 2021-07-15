Illinois becomes first state to ban deceptive interview tactics used against minors

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bundle of legislation Thursday aimed at reforming the state's criminal justice system.

Chief among the changes was Senate Bill 2122 which prevents law enforcement from using deceptic tactics while interviewing minors, making Illinois the first state to adopt such legislation.

Deceptive interrogation techniques are believed to increase the chances of a minor being forced into a false confession.

"An essential tenet of good governance is recognizing the need to change the laws that have failed the people they serve," Pritzker said in a statement. "My administration has infused that value into everything we do. The four bills I’m signing today advance the rights of some of our most vulnerable in our justice system and put Illinois at the forefront of the work to bring about true reform."

The three other bills signed into law include the implementation of more restorative justice practices instead of unneeded incarceration; the formation of a resentencing task force aimed at reducing the state's prison population; and the ability for courts to reduce sentences after convictions.

"Today is about putting words into action as we continue to work to correct the wrongs of the past – wrongs inflicted by law enforcement, including prosecutors," Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said in a statement. "True reform requires that lawmakers and prosecutors revisit past practices that have caused harm to ensure they never happen again."