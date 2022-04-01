Illinois bill granting paid COVID leave for vaccinated teachers awaits Pritzker's signature

A bill granting paid COVID-19 leave for vaccinated teachers in now awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature.

The legislation is an updated version of a previous bill that would have guaranteed paid administrative and sick leave to all teachers, regardless of vaccination status.

The paid leave for the pandemic would be retroactive and extend to employees needing to care for family members or loved ones stricken with the coronavirus.

